Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) were down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Great Wall Motor Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

