Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Down 98.2% in February

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Greenbriar Capital Price Performance

Shares of GEBRF remained flat at $0.76 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. Greenbriar Capital has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.24.

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

