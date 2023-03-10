Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Down 98.2% in February

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Greenbriar Capital Price Performance
Shares of GEBRF remained flat at $0.76 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. Greenbriar Capital has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.24.
About Greenbriar Capital
