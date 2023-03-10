Greenline Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.52. 3,142,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,549,589. The company has a market capitalization of $409.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.84.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

