Greenline Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,397,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,085,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 10.5% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,597,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,690,000 after buying an additional 374,681 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,524. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18.

