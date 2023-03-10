Greenline Partners LLC Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.96. 14,159,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,588,810. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.87.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.