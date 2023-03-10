Greenline Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Greenline Partners LLC cut its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CarMax by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CarMax by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other CarMax news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,466. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

