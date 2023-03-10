Greenline Partners LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

Moody’s Price Performance

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $8.68 on Friday, reaching $286.37. The company had a trading volume of 528,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $346.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.03 and its 200 day moving average is $285.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

