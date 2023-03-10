Greenline Partners LLC Purchases 2,486 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after acquiring an additional 51,142 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 53.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,160,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,913,000 after acquiring an additional 509,169 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in TC Energy by 48.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRP traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,769. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 458.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

