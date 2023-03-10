Greenline Partners LLC Sells 2,173 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Greenline Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 124.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,032,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,114,000 after buying an additional 2,792,942 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,395,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,594 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,674,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,124,000 after purchasing an additional 344,513 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,452,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,395,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,164,000 after purchasing an additional 256,252 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 120,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,989. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.78.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

