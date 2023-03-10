Grin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $733,616.58 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $733,616.58 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,018.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00357828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017071 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.41 or 0.00666430 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00086947 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.44 or 0.00551695 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004967 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009888 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

