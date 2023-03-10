Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.50

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $44.58, with a volume of 41597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank lowered Grupo Financiero Banorte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOY)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.