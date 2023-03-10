Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.50

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $44.58, with a volume of 41597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Grupo Financiero Banorte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

