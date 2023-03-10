Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $11.51

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.51, but opened at $10.10. Guild shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on GHLD. TheStreet raised Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $677.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Guild by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Guild by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guild by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Guild by 0.3% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 838,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guild by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

