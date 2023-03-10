Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $11.51

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.51, but opened at $10.10. Guild shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 2,500 shares.
Several research firms recently commented on GHLD. TheStreet raised Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.
The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $677.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
