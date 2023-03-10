Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.37

Shares of Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.37 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.54 ($0.05). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,473,299 shares trading hands.

Gulf Marine Services Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £49.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.75 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gulf Marine Services

In other news, insider Charbel El Khoury sold 51,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total value of £2,573.20 ($3,094.28). Corporate insiders own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Marine Services

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments.

