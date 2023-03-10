Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Down 63.3% in February

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Gulf Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GURE remained flat at $3.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,063. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. Gulf Resources has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gulf Resources stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of Gulf Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufactures and sells chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, and oil field drilling.

