H2O DAO (H2O) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One H2O DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC on exchanges. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $26.48 million and approximately $287,268.82 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, H2O DAO has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

