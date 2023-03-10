Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.09 ($3.89).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLN. Bank of America lowered their price target on Haleon from GBX 358 ($4.30) to GBX 344 ($4.14) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Haleon from GBX 370 ($4.45) to GBX 360 ($4.33) in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 364 ($4.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 376 ($4.52) price target on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

HLN stock opened at GBX 315.66 ($3.80) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.14 billion and a PE ratio of 2,143.33. Haleon has a 12-month low of GBX 241.17 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 337.95 ($4.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 323.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 295.96.

Haleon Announces Dividend

About Haleon

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.