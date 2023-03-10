Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Shares Down 2.9%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) fell 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. 9,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 40,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98.

Institutional Trading of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOFV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 445.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 80,305 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

