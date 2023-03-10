Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $427,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649,248.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $454,700.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $544,864.86.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $513,600.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,869 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 167,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 130,247 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,239,000 after acquiring an additional 50,294 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

