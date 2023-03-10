Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) PT Raised to $4.00

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Benchmark from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s current price.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.82 million, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.55. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

