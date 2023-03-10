Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €52.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) received a €52.00 ($55.32) price target from investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BOSS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($73.40) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($76.60) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €63.52 ($67.57) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €61.28 and its 200 day moving average is €54.68. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($44.73) and a 12 month high of €66.50 ($70.74).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.