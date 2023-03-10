Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Gap Down to $37.09

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.09, but opened at $32.01. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $32.01, with a volume of 583 shares.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $280.56 million for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

About Haverty Furniture Companies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.89%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

