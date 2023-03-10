Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) PT Raised to C$9.25

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

HWX traded up C$0.19 on Friday, hitting C$6.49. 1,172,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,901. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$4.79 and a 12 month high of C$8.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan L. Grimwood sold 89,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$539,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,000,000. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

