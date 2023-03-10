Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) COO Thomas Klaritch Buys 1,517 Shares

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,598 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PEAK. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Featured Articles

