Hedera (HBAR) One Day Volume Hits $65.48 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $65.48 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00073425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00055171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00024030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000955 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,078,985,417 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 28,078,985,416.53317 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05732402 USD and is down -5.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $55,974,255.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

