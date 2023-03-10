Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.82

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.82 and last traded at $52.26, with a volume of 27553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEINY shares. Barclays raised shares of Heineken from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Heineken from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heineken currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

