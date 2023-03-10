Helium Price Reaches $2.02 on Exchanges (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. Helium has a total market cap of $280.72 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helium has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00010007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00428925 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,814.04 or 0.28992522 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Helium

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,914,641 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium Hotspot is a wireless network that provides coverage for low power IoT devices and allows anyone to earn the cryptocurrency Helium (HNT) by building a wireless network in their city. The algorithm used by Helium, called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC), verifies the location of Hotspots to ensure that they are where they claim to be. There is no pre-mining of HNT, and the maximum supply of HNT is 223 million. HNT is mined by compatible Hotspots, and the supply is halved every two years. Hotspot owners receive a higher proportion of HNT in the early days of the network to incentivize building and securing coverage, but as the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, the distribution of HNT remains fixed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

