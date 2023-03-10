Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 162 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 163.75 ($1.97). Approximately 502,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 185,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.50 ($1.98).
Henderson European Focus Trust Stock Down 2.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £337.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -688.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 144.40.
Henderson European Focus Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Henderson European Focus Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,739.13%.
Henderson European Focus Trust Company Profile
Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
