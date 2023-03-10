Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 162 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 163.75 ($1.97). Approximately 502,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 185,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.50 ($1.98).

Henderson European Focus Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £337.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -688.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 144.40.

Get Henderson European Focus Trust alerts:

Henderson European Focus Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Henderson European Focus Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,739.13%.

Henderson European Focus Trust Company Profile

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.