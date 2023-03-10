Hershey Trust Co. Acquires 2,323 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Hershey Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health accounts for approximately 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,254 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $57,161.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $57,161.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,188 shares in the company, valued at $892,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,505. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teladoc Health Stock Down 2.7 %

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

NYSE TDOC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,596,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,126. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading

