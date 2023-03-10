Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

Shares of HSAI stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. Hesai Group has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

