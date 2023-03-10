HI Trading Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. HI has a market capitalization of $38.66 million and $211,112.76 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00035034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00036343 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022629 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004893 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00222609 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,191.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01436883 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $194,372.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

