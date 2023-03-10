Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Update

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 10,500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC grew its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 29,217 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,260,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5,916.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000.

Get Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SNLN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.85. 5,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $15.75.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. This is an increase from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.