Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Hill A. Feinberg Sells 9,001 Shares

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hilltop Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of Hilltop stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.45. 389,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,624. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 5.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

