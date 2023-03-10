Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HGV. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

HGV stock opened at $46.82 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.04.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.45 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,091,000 after purchasing an additional 455,826 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,318,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after purchasing an additional 387,980 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

