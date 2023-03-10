Hive (HIVE) Market Cap Reaches $162.11 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. Hive has a total market cap of $162.11 million and $5.69 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001684 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 476,814,971 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

