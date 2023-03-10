Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Trading Down 1.9%

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 233.50 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 235 ($2.83). 105,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 543,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239.50 ($2.88).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.03) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Hollywood Bowl Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 248.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 218.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of £403.52 million, a PE ratio of 1,119.05, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hollywood Bowl Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 11.53 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.85%. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,714.29%.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Laurence Keen sold 158,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($2.99), for a total transaction of £395,496.66 ($475,585.21). 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

