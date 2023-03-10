Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Boosted by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Hologic makes up 2.5% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,698,000 after buying an additional 97,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,579,000 after purchasing an additional 345,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hologic by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,451 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 18.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,273,000 after purchasing an additional 672,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,730. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

