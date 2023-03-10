Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 870 ($10.46) target price on the stock.

HWDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 660 ($7.94) to GBX 580 ($6.97) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 715 ($8.60) to GBX 800 ($9.62) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 762.50 ($9.17).

HWDN stock opened at GBX 696.40 ($8.37) on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 472.20 ($5.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 832.20 ($10.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 684.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 602.94. The stock has a market cap of £3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,113.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 15.90 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,281.25%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

