Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

