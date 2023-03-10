Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 248,517 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $279,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Humana by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after acquiring an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 701.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,347,000 after acquiring an additional 475,584 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 5,251.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,677,000 after purchasing an additional 460,485 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,766,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HUM stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $485.03. 294,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.68. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,258 shares of company stock worth $21,495,922. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

