HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Up 4%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 693,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,016,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUYA shares. China Renaissance raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

The firm has a market cap of $949.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in HUYA during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

