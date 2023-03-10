Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Shares Down 4.2%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 2,288,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,861,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Hycroft Mining Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $64.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,730,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,646.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,185,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 39,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

