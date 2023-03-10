Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Shares Down 4.2%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 2,288,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,861,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
Hycroft Mining Trading Down 4.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $64.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.24.
In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,730,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,646.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,185,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.
