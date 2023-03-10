i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Shares Gap Up to $2.06

Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.06, but opened at $2.13. i-80 Gold shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 224,480 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently commented on IAUX shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank of Canada started coverage on i-80 Gold in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.
i-80 Gold Trading Up 3.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.26.
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.
