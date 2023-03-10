i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Shares Gap Up to $2.06

Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.06, but opened at $2.13. i-80 Gold shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 224,480 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on IAUX shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank of Canada started coverage on i-80 Gold in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

i-80 Gold Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in i-80 Gold by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

