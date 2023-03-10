IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Shares Up 4.5%

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.01 and last traded at C$3.00. 180,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,230,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IMG. National Bankshares dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.15.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.57.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

