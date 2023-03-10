Ian Cleminson Sells 6,079 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) CFO Ian Cleminson sold 6,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $639,693.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,031.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IOSP traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.15. 79,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,799. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.27.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). Innospec had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Innospec by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 557.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

