ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.97

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 852187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ICL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

ICL Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 42.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 24.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ICL Group by 325,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

