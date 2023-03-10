Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Trading Down 6.3%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDRSF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Idorsia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Idorsia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Idorsia from CHF 17 to CHF 15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Idorsia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Idorsia Stock Down 6.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

