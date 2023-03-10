Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMNGet Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for about 2.2% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $5.32 on Friday, hitting $197.27. The company had a trading volume of 214,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,207. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $371.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. Illumina’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ILMN. StockNews.com cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.55.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

