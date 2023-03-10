IMA Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 52,961 MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 177.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,222,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,868,000 after purchasing an additional 140,300 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter worth about $605,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 416.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 112,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 91,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

MaxLinear Stock Down 2.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of MXL traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,408. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.27. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,782.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

See Also

