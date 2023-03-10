IMA Wealth Inc. Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,367,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,228,592. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.