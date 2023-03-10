IMA Wealth Inc. Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Datadog comprises approximately 1.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 95.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,525,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,266. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,644 shares of company stock worth $31,751,017. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

